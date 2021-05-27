Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.