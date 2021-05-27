Arizona State Retirement System Buys 145 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 654,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after acquiring an additional 223,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 43,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $146.79 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,966 shares of company stock worth $18,591,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

