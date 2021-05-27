Arizona State Retirement System Buys 925 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

