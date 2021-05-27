Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.47 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

