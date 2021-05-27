Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85,263.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,016. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

