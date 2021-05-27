Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.34 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

