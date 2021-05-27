Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

