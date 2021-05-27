Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,698 shares of company stock valued at $23,358,490. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

