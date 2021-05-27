Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Associated Banc worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.