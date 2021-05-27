Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $188.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIZ. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $87,725,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,415,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

