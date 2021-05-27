AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

