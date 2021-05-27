Atlantic Trust LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

