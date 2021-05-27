Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,872 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

