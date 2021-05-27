Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 141,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

