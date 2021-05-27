Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

