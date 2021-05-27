Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

