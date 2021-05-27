Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

