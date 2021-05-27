Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

