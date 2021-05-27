Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $230.49 on Monday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

