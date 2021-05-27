aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

LIFE stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.04. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

