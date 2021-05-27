Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $501,123.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00343662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00186660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00835864 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,595,644 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

