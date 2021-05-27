AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1,640.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,508.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,410.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,476.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,278.86. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 80.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

