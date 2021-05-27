AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 1,271 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVB opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $205.98.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.