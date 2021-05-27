AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.75.

NYSE AVB opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $205.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

