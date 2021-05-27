Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

