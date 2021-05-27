Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.
Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 24,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,769. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
