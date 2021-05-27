Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 24,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,769. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

