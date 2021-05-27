Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,772 shares of company stock valued at $987,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 9,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

