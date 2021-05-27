Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.31% of Avnet worth $54,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,465 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,996. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

