AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €22.22 ($26.14). 3,552,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.93.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.