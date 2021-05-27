AXS Investments LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,694 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

CTSH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,086. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

