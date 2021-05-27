AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $300.01. 3,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $191.51 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

