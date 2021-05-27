AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,582 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

