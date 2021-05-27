AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 129,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 44.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 277,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,290,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,464,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.07. 24,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

