AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. Visa comprises 2.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.54. 38,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

