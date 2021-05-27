Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.98. 29,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,250,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

