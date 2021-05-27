B. Riley Increases XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $110.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

