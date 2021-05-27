B. Riley Increases XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $110.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.
In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
