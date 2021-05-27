Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bahamas Petroleum stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

