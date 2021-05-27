Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bahamas Petroleum stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.