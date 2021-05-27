Balentine LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 423,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

