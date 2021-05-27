Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.29

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 100058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.