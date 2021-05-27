Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNDSY. Banco Sabadell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.