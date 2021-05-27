Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 72,486 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

