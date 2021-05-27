Banco Santander S.A. Buys 2,355 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.07 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.66 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

