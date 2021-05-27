Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,201,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,758,000 after buying an additional 100,047 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 44.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.