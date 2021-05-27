Banco Santander S.A. Sells 12,771 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 87.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 282,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 67,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

