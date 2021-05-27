Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.48

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 6476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

