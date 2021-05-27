Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.48

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 6476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

