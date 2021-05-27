Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $22.56 Million Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,405,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,557,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.69% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.32 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

