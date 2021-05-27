Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 39,056 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.