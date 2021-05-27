Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,769 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

