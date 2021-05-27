Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $12.95 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 287,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

IONS opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

