Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $360.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

